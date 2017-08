Confessions of a Boko Haram Defector

The way Bana Umar tells it, VOA and other broadcasters helped convince him to leave Boko Haram. Until the night of August 18, Umar was a fighter for the Islamist radical group, living at a camp in the vast Sambisa Forest, one of the group's long-time strongholds in northeastern Nigeria. The experience was certainly exciting. Umar says he served as a bodyguard for a commander, Abu Geidam, who he describes as very close to Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram's best known leader. And he saw action across Nigeria's Borno State. "I...

