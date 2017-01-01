Climate Extremes, Policy Confuse Crop Choices for Malawi Farmers

Elias Kanyangale is ecstatic about his maize harvest. Balancing on a homemade ladder, the farmer retrieves cobs from a full granary, the bounty of this year's good rains, which broke three years of drought in Malawi. Kanyangale, 44, from Kalumbu village, part of the capital city Lilongwe, says his 5-ton harvest of maize is double the previous year's crop, and he has some soya beans too. But he is still worried about his income. “I am not sure I will get good prices for my crop. I planted more maize...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

