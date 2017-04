Church Bombing Leaves Dozens Dead, Wounded in Egypt

Egypt’s Health Ministry says a bomb has struck a church north of Cairo, killing at least 13 people and wounding 25 others. The attack took place on the Coptic Christian Palm Sunday, when the church in the Nile Delta town of Tanta was packed with worshippers. Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed confirmed the toll from the attack in an interview with CBC TV. The state-run MENA news agency provided the same death toll and said 35 were wounded. CBC showed footage from inside the church, where a large number...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

