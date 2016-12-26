Christmas Attacks in Cameroon Underscore Continued Boko Haram Threat
The governor of the Far North region of Cameroon says a local self-defense group was able to prevent an attack by Boko Haram against Christians getting ready to celebrate Christmas, a sign that the militant group remains a danger in the region. Governor Midjiyawa Bakari said members of a self-defense group detected a suspected Boko Haram fighter riding his bicycle toward an area in the town of Mora, on Cameroon's northern border with Nigeria, where Christians were assembling for Christmas Mass on Sunday. Bakari said when the vigilantes tried to...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
