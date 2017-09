Cholera Outbreak Threatens More Than 1M People in Nigeria Refugee Camps

At least 1.4 million people uprooted by Boko Haram's insurgency in northeast Nigeria are living in 'cholera hotspots,' prey to an outbreak of the deadly disease which is sweeping through camps for the displaced, the United Nations said on Thursday. An estimated 28 people have died from cholera in the conflict-hit region, while about 837 are suspected to have been infected with the disease, including at least 145 children under the age of five, said the U.N. children's agency (UNICEF). The outbreak was first identified last week in the Muna...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

