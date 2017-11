China's Deep Ties to Zimbabwe Could Grow After Mugabe Era

Under Robert Mugabe's decades-long rule over Zimbabwe, China grew into one of the African nation's biggest investors, trading partners and diplomatic allies. Now, as Zimbabwe appears on the verge of its first transition of power since independence, Beijing is poised to be among the biggest winners. A look at the increasingly close relationship between the two countries: The back story Mugabe began drawing closer to China's communist leaders under a "Look East" policy when Western countries imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe in 2001 over land seizures and...

