China to Shut Down Ivory Trade by End of 2017

China says it will end its ivory trade and shut down its ivory processing by the end of next year. The State Council, China’s cabinet, said in a statement Friday, “To better protect elephants and better tackle the illegal trade ... China will gradually stop the processing and sale of ivory for commercial purposes,” by the end of 2017. China has been under mounting international pressure to end its consumption of ivory products. In March, Beijing said it would widen a ban on imports of all ivory and ivory products...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News