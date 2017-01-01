China Says it Respects Mugabe's Decision to Resign
China said on Wednesday that it respects Robert Mugabe's decision to resign as Zimbabwe's president, a week after the African country's army and Mugabe's former political allies moved to end his four decades of rule. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the remark during a regular press briefing, adding that China's policy toward Zimbabwe would not change....
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
