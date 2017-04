Child Suicide Bombings Surge in Boko Haram Conflict

Boko Haram insurgents' use of children as suicide bombers has surged in 2017, the U.N. children's fund (UNICEF) said Wednesday. In the countries fighting Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region — Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad — 27 children have been used in suicide attacks by the armed Islamist group in the first three months of the year, UNICEF said in a report and statement. There were nine cases in the same period last year, and 30 children used for bombings in all of 2016, it said. Most were...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

