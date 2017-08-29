Child Marriage Increasing in Civil War-Torn South Sudan
"If I'd have refused, my father and brothers would have killed me," Eliza says. Shifting uncomfortably in her plastic chair, the 17-year-old recoils when remembering her wedding day. In 2012, at the age of 13, Eliza was forced by her father to marry a 35-year-old man from their village in the South Sudan town of Rumbek. She was traded for 50 cattle. As her family slaughtered a cow in celebration and sent her away, the girl was unhappy. "I just cried," Eliza said. The Associated Press is using only her...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 2 hours
- South Sudan Says No Hint That Dead American Was Journalist VOA Africa (Today) - There was no indication that an American shot dead over the weekend was a journalist,...
- In the last 1 day
- South Sudan Rebels: Slain Journalist Was Not Combatant VOA Africa (Yesterday) - South Sudan's main rebel group says an American journalist shot and killed while embedded with...
- In the last 2 days
- Rights Group: South Sudan Should Probe Death of US Reporter VOA Africa (2 days ago) - The killing of an American journalist in South Sudan violates international humanitarian law and should...
- Last 1 Week
- UN calls on S. Sudan to stop impeding its peacekeepers The Citizen (3 days ago) - United Nations. The UN Security Council on Thursday called on the government of South Sudan...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo August 29.. Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - MBUNGE MSUKUMA: Kamjibu tena Lissu kuhusu mgomo wa Mawakili
- - WAKILI AMPINGA TUNDU LISSU: Ni kuhusu ule mgomo wa Mawakili alioitisha
- - Julio, Shaffih Dauda, waionya Simba
- - KAMUSOKO ATUMA UJUMBE MZITO YANGA
- - STATUS ZA HIZI VIDEO 2 MPYA: Seduce me ya Alikiba na Zilipendwa ya WCB
- - Zitto: Nikiteuliwa na Rais Magufuli, nitakataa
- - Chelsea wanampango wa kuidhoofisha Arsenal
- - Comment ya Bilionea wa 20 Afrika kwenye post ya Alikiba
- - Tshishimbi aleta beki kisiki Yanga
- - Mabasi ya haraka Dar yaiteka EAC
- - Mawakili wamtosa Lissu Dar
- - Mbunge Hussein Bashe anachofikiria kuhusu Alikiba
- - Athletico Madrid waionesha dunia kwamba wapo wapo sana
- - Korea kaskazini yaichokoza Japan
- - KIBOKO YA TSHISHIMBI AFUNGUKA
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Polisi – walipuaji walivaa kipolisi, Mgomo wa mawakili pasua kichwa
- - Mbunge Hussein Bashe ni shabiki wa Alikiba? cheki hii
- - Liverpool wafanikiwa kumpata Naby Keita lakini watasubiri hadi 2018 huku Thomas Lemar naye akiwa njiani
- - PICHA 10: Kutoka Mahakamani baada ya kuanza mgomo wa Mawakili
- - ULINUNUA KIWANJA DODOMA? Ikufikie hii taarifa
- - Jerry Muro asiye na fadhila
- - POVU LAMTOKA SHABIKI KISA TSHISHIMBI
- - Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain kujiunga na Chelsea
- - JPM ATAJA KASHFA TANO ANAZOTAKA IZISHUGHULIKIE
- - Tundu Lissu nae kanena kuhusu Alikiba
- - Achana na Hat-trick ya Okwi, dakika ya 5’ imefungua njia kwa Boniface Maganga
- - “Hakuna sababu ya msingi kugoma.” – Wakili Msemo naye kampinga Lissu
- - HENRY AIPACHIKA JINA BAYA ARSENAL
- - Tetesi za Soka Ulaya Jumanne 29.08.2017 na Salim Kikeke