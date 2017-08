CHIKAYA READY TO UNLEASH ‘SING FOR YOU’

When Chika-ya first performed at the Karibu Music Festival in Bagamoyo two years ago many in atten-dance unanimously agreed that she had what it takes to make the big break.Her vocal range, stage man-agement and above all how she strummed the guitar kept the audience wanting for more, and that was before she could even release her first album....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News