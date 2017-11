Celebrations in Harare After Mugabe Resigns

The streets of Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, erupted in celebration Tuesday after President Robert Mugabe resigned, ending 37 years in power. His former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, will be sworn in as president on Wednesday or Thursday, according to top officials in the ruling ZANU-PF party. Car horns blared as people danced, cheered and waved to celebrate the news of Mugabe's departure, which he announced in a letter read out by the speaker of parliament. One man told VOA's Zimbabwe Service: "This is a breakthrough...We are super excited as Zimbabweans and...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News