CCM decides to cancel intra-party results in 41 wards

The ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has cancelled intra-party election results in 41 wards due to irregularities. The CCM national executive secretary of ideology and publicity, Mr Humphrey Polepole, said this when speaking to reporters at the party’s premises yesterday....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Yesterday

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News