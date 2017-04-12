Captain of Boat Seized by Somali Pirates Says Crew Held for 9 Days
The captain of an Indian boat hijacked by Somali pirates told VOA that eight of the crew were held on land for nine days before they were freed by Somali security forces in an operation near the village of Dugulle in the Mudug region on Wednesday. Captain Salim Osman, who was among those taken to land, said the pirates separated the 10-person crew just three days after hijacking the boat. Two of the sailors had been found on the boat after security forces took it over during the early hours...
