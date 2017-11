Cameroon, UN Tackle Huge Birth Registration Backlog in North

The United Nations is helping Cameroon register thousands of births on its northern border with Nigeria that have gone unreported over the past four years amid the Boko Haram conflict. The first phase of the initiative has just wrapped up in Maroua, the capital of the Far North region. Hundreds of school children cue up at the Government High School in Mozogo in northern Cameroon to receive their birth certificates. Among them is 13-year-old Mohamadou Dani who was sent home from the entrance exam for secondary school last year because...

Published By: VOA Africa - 2017-11

