Cameroon Opposition MPs Demand Open Debate on Anglophone Crisis

In Cameroon, opposition lawmakers disrupted parliament for a second day in a row Friday as tensions deepen over the government’s handling of the crisis in the country’s anglophone regions. Lawmakers of Cameroon’s main opposition party, the Social Democratic Front sang a protest song demand parliament hold debates on how to resolve the year-long strike in the two English-speaking regions. "We have been here for more than one year and in every session nothing is said about the crisis," complained SDF’s Joseph Mbah Ndam, who is also vice speaker of parliament, ...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

