Cameroon Claims African Nations Soccer Cup Title, Beating Egypt 2-1
Cameroon beat seven-time champion Egypt 2-1 in the final match of African Nations Football Cup in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday. It is the fifth time for Cameroon to claim the trophy. Egypt's midfielder Mohamed Elneny put his team ahead when he scored in the 25th minute of the first half. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi telephoned the team during the half-time break to voice his support after Elneny netted the goal, Egyptian media reported. In the second half, Cameroon's Nicolas Nkoulou leveled the score with a brilliant header, then Vincent Aboubakar scored the...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
