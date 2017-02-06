Cameroon Beats Egypt to Win Africa Cup of Nations Final

Thousands of Cameroonian football fans celebrated in the streets of the capital Yaounde Sunday, as their 'Lions' lived up to the name to defeat Egypt 2-1 and lift the trophy at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations. Fans hit spoons, dishes, drums and blew trumpets to celebrate Cameroon’s championship victory at the Africa Cup of Nations. It was a surprising win in the championship game for a team many had deemed second-rate heading into the important continent-wide football (soccer) tournament. One of the fans, Njitap Anatol, says he is very proud because...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

