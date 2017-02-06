Cameroon Beats Egypt to Win Africa Cup of Nations Final
Thousands of Cameroonian football fans celebrated in the streets of the capital Yaounde Sunday, as their 'Lions' lived up to the name to defeat Egypt 2-1 and lift the trophy at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations. Fans hit spoons, dishes, drums and blew trumpets to celebrate Cameroon’s championship victory at the Africa Cup of Nations. It was a surprising win in the championship game for a team many had deemed second-rate heading into the important continent-wide football (soccer) tournament. One of the fans, Njitap Anatol, says he is very proud because...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- New in last 15 minutes
- Cameroon's greatest triumph BBC News Africa (Today) - How Cameroon overcame setbacks and distractions to win the Africa Cup of Nations....
- In the last 2 hours
- Kings of Africa BBC News Africa (Today) - How Cameroon overcame setbacks and distractions to win the Africa Cup of Nations....
- In the last 3 hours
- Cameroon boss pays tribute to '23 friends' BBC News Africa (Today) - Cameroon coach Hugo Broos reveals he felt his squad were "becoming a family" on their...
- In the last 12 hours
- Cameroon bingwa Afrika Mwana Spoti (Yesterday) - CAMEROON? Aaa achana nao kabisa.Ndo kama ulivyosikia, ndiyo mabingwa wapya wa Afrika.Mabao mawili ya kipindi...
- In the last 1 day
- Cameroon Crowned African Football Champions, Defeating Egypt 2-1 VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Egypt loses African soccer cup, Hamada Elrasam documents, the Egyptian soccer supporters reactions during and...
- Cameroon Claims African Nations Soccer Cup Title, Beating Egypt 2-1 VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Cameroon beat seven-time champion Egypt 2-1 in the final match of African Nations Football Cup...
- Cameroon Beats Egypt 2-1 to Clinch African Nations Cup Soccer Title for 5th Time VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Cameroon beat seven-time champion Egypt 2-1 in the final match of African Nations Football Cup...
- Late winner gives Cameroon Afcon title BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Cameroon come from behind to seal a fifth Africa Cup of Nations title in a...
- Cameroon Beat Egypt 2-1 to Clinch African Nations Cup Soccer Title for 5th Time VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Cameroon beat seven-time champion Egypt 2-1 to in the final match of African Nations Football...
- AFCON 2017: Cameroon claim Africa Cup of Nations title with dramatic win over Egypt DW World (Yesterday) - Two second-half goals completed a stunning comeback for Cameroon against overwhelming favorites Egypt. Just as...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania February 6, 2017 kuanzia, Udaku, Hardnews na michezo
- - FAMILIA YA WEMA, DIAMOND WAPIGA KAMBI POLISI DAR
- - VIDEO: Nape Nnauye atoa mtazamo wake kuhusu njia iliyotumika kuwataja Watuhumiwa wa dawa za kulevya
- - Profesa Lipumba abanwa ukaribu wake na Serikali
- - Pinda atema ya moyoni serikali ya JPM
- - AyoTVMAGAZETI: Lipumba afichua siri, Familia ya Wema, Diamond wapiga kambi polisi Dar
- - Trump : 'Namheshimu Rais wa Russia Vladimir Putin, lakini…'
- - Rais Magufuli kaongea leo kuhusiana na ishu ya dawa ya kulevya iliyoibuka
- - Nape: Busara itumike kwa wasanii wanaotuhumiwa kwa dawa za kulevya
- - Polisi wamzuia Askofu Mokiwa
- - VIDEO: Rais Magufuli akiongelea ishu ya dawa za kulevya iliyoibuka na watu maarufu
- - MWANZA: Lori lililobeba vioo limeua watu wawili leo
- - Mkuu mpya wa Majeshi ya Ulinzi awaaga waumini wenzake
- - Mambo matatu aliyoyasema Paul Makonda Polisi leo Feb 6 2017
- - VIDEO: Magoli ya mechi za Leicester vs Man United, Man City vs Swansea na msimamo wa EPL ulivyo
- - VIDEO: Baada ya uteja wa fainali mbili za AFCON, Cameroon imelipa kisasi kwa Misri
- - Mambo matatu aliyoyasema Paul Makonda Polisi leo Feb 6 2017 na kutoa siku 10
- - Cameroon yatawazwa mabingwa wa Afcon 2017
- - FIFA kuiondoa Uingereza Fainali kombe la dunia -2018
- - Taarifa ya Polisi kuhusu siku 3 za Watuhumiwa wa dawa za kulevya Dsm na kilichofanyika
- - Yanga kuwakabili Wacomoro-Ligi ya mabingwa Afrika
- - Wabunge wacharuka matumizi ya fedha za wafadhili
- - MSUVA: SIMBA WATAJUTA
- - SIMBA YAITEGEA NDOANO YANGA
- - Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Cameroon 2-1 Egypt
- - Rais Magufuli amfagilia IGP Mangu
- - Morocco: Hatutambui uhuru wa eneo la Sahara
- - Uporaji kwenye maduka, bodaboda wazua hofu
- - Mabeyo aapishwa kuwa Mkuu mpya wa Majeshi ya Ulinzi
- - Jesus aisaidia Manchester City kuishinda Swansea