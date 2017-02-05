Cameroon Beats Egypt 2-1 to Clinch African Nations Cup Soccer Title for 5th Time
Cameroon beat seven-time champion Egypt 2-1 in the final match of African Nations Football Cup in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday. It is the fifth time for Cameroon to claim the trophy. Egypt's midfielder Mohamed Elneny gave his team the advantage when he scored in the 25th minute of the first half. Cameroon's Nicolas Nkoulou leveled the score in the second half with a header, then Vincent Aboubakar scored the decisive goal about three minutes before the final whistle....
