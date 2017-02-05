Cameroon Beat Egypt 2-1 to Clinch African Nations Cup Soccer Title for 5th Time

Cameroon beat seven-time champion Egypt 2-1 to in the final match of African Nations Football Cup in Libreville, Gabon, Sunday. It is the first time for Cameroon to claim the trophy. Egypt's midfielder Mohamed Elneny gave his team the advantage when he scored in 25th minute of the first half. Cameroon's Nicolas Nkoulou leveled the score in the second half with a header, then Vincent Aboubakar scored the decisive goal about three minutes before the final whistle....

Published By: VOA Africa

