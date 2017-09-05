Cambodia opposition leader charged with treason, espionage
Kem Sokha, the only major challenger to Prime Minister Hun Sen, has been accused of colluding with the United States to overthrow the government. The charges come amidst a widespread crackdown on opposition voices....
Share |
Published By: DW World - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 1 day
- Opposition lawmaker from Venezuela seeks help in Europe The Citizen (Today) - One of Venezuela's leading opposition figures, national assembly leader Julio Borges was in Europe Sunday...
- Sierra Leone: Doubts about fire that destroyed opposition's party offices DW World (Today) - Sierra Leone opposition leader Mohammed Kamarainba Mansaray's has seen his party office go up in...
- Cambodia Daily newspaper closes amid crackdown by 'outright dictatorship' DW World (Today) - Cambodia's premier has personally attacked the publication, describing its journalists as "servants of foreigners." Rights...
- In the last 2 days
- Kenya Opposition Leader Says Will Not Share Power VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Sunday that his coalition will not share power,...
- Zimbabwe opposition hails Kenya poll overturn The Citizen (Yesterday) - Zimbabwe's opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai hailed on Saturday the decision by Kenya's top court to...
- In the last 3 days
- Opposition leader Kem Sokha arrested for treason in Cambodia DW World (2 days ago) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen accused opposition leader Kem Sokha of treason. With elections in...
Popular Posts
- - KIUNGO ALIYENG’ARA STARS AITAKA YANGA
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo September 5.. Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Meli yenye bendera ya Tanzania imezama
- - KICHUYA AWAGOMEA OKWI, NIYONZIMA
- - ZITTO AKATISHA ZIARA YA SLAA
- - SIMON MSUVA BADO DILI JANGWANI
- - Africa urged to transform agriculture
- - Magazetini Bongo Tz leo 5/9/2017
- - Kocha aamua kumpeleka Manula Sauzi
- - NDEMLA FUTA VUMBI KWENYE KIOO
- - Marekani yaonyesha uoga kwa Korea Kaskazini
- - Tundu Lissu Mahakamani tena leo kwenye kesi ya ‘Dikteta Uchwara’
- - Mradi wa kuuvuruga Ukawa waiva
- - Acacia kupunguza shughuli na wafanyakazi Tanzania
- - Yusuf Manji afikishwa mahakamani ghafla (+video)
- - VIDEO: Ni kweli Lissu kaalikwa kwenye mkutano wa wanasheria Duniani?
- - Simba, Yanga kucheza Chamazi usiku
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Prof Muhongo akamatwa, Siku 4 ngumu kwa Lugumi
- - Jeshi la Marekani halina namna ya kukabiliana na Korea Kaskazini bila madhara
- - Hukumu ya Kenya yaendelea kutikisa nchini
- - Balozi: Nilishuhudia kichwa kikiungua moto kwa mganga
- - Kelvin Yondani amaliza mbwembwe za Simba
- - RASMI: Hii ndio tarehe rasmi ya uchaguzi wa marudio Kenya
- - Polisi wamkamata mwanamke aliyetaka kuwania urais Rwanda
- - More teachers needed at public health schools
- - Manji atinga mahakamani kivingine, hakimu awaonya polisi
- - Askari ya FFU akamatwa sakata la utekaji watoto wawili
- - UDSM matatani mbele ya kamati ya Bunge
- - Marekani yailaumu Korea Kaskazini kwa kuomba vita
- - Matokeo ya michezo ya kufudhu kombe la dunia Jumatatu ya leo