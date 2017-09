Bunge committees reveal the rot in gemstone mining

Two parliamentary committees formed by the National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai to investigate tanzanite and diamond mining have revealed the rot that, according to them, cost the country billions of shillings. The teams that focused on mining, contracts, ownership and management of both tanzanite and diamond also accused some government officials of signing dubious contracts that did not benefit the country from the gemstone mining....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News