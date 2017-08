Buhari to Return to Nigeria From Medical Leave in Britain

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will return Saturday from medical leave in Britain where he has been since May 7, a presidential spokesman said. The presidency has not disclosed the precise nature of the 74-year-old's ailment, which has led to speculation in Nigerian media and on social media about his illness and whether he will seek a second term by contesting the 2019 election. Buhari, who took office in May 2015, handed over power to his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, in his absence to allay concerns of a void at the helm...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News