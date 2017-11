Brooklyn Restaurant Provides Culinary Training to Refugees

The United States admitted close to 100,000 refugees and asylees into the country in the last fiscal year. Compared with other immigrants, refugees and asylees often need more assistance making a fresh start in the country. In Brooklyn, New York, a local restaurant is lending a helping hand in a very practical and delicious way. VOA's Ye Yuan has more....

2017-11

