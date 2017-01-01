BRICS Countries Urge UN Reform, Cooperation on Terrorism

The BRICS group of five major emerging economies called Monday for comprehensive reform of the United Nations and its Security Council to better represent developing countries, as it held a summit seeking to expand its presence on the world stage. The nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — also agreed in a joint declaration to strengthen cooperation against a range of organizations it described as terrorist, including some based in Pakistan, in what New Delhi hailed as a diplomatic victory. The five also pledged their opposition to...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News