BRICS Countries Urge UN Reform, Cooperation on Terrorism
The BRICS group of five major emerging economies called Monday for comprehensive reform of the United Nations and its Security Council to better represent developing countries, as it held a summit seeking to expand its presence on the world stage. The nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — also agreed in a joint declaration to strengthen cooperation against a range of organizations it described as terrorist, including some based in Pakistan, in what New Delhi hailed as a diplomatic victory. The five also pledged their opposition to...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 2 days
- Xi Says BRICS Nations Should Stand up Against Protectionism VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called for the world to reject protectionism even as...
- BRICS opens doors to welcome more members Daily News Online Edition (Yesterday) - THE 9th BRICS Summit will be held in Xiamen, Fujian Province here in China from...
- Opinion: BRICS - A club of faded hopes DW World (2 days ago) - India is now an economic shining light among the five BRICS member states. For this...
- Poland education reform to slash thousands of teachers' jobs DW World (2 days ago) - Education reform under Poland’s national-conservative government is set to cause the closure of 7,000 schools...
- In the last 3 days
- China to Host Fellow BRICS Members at Summit VOA Africa (3 days ago) - China on Sunday hosts the annual summit of leaders from the BRICS countries — the...
Popular Posts
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo September 4.. Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Mtekaji watoto Arusha, Geita anaswa
- - Mali za zaidi ya thamani ya BILIONI 2 kupigwa mnada DSM
- - KIUNGO ALIYENG’ARA STARS AITAKA YANGA
- - Vipigo vitatu vya fujo ilivyovitoa Simba, Zanzibar ndio waathirika
- - Marekani yaikashifu Korea Kaskazini kwa kufanya jaribio la bomu la nyuklia
- - Msuva akimbizana na Okwi
- - WACHINA ‘SAMAKI WA MAGUFULI’ KWENDA MAHAKAMA YA KIMATAIFA
- - Lukaku aipeleka Ubelgiji kombe la dunia
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Matukio 7 yaliyozua mjadala, Asimulia jinsi alivyowateka watoto 4 arusha
- - Mesut Ozil yamemshinda !!!!!!
- - Bomu kubwa la vita vya pili vya dunia kuharibiwa Ujerumani
- - Meli yenye bendera ya Tanzania imezama
- - Lioneil Messi hafikii kiwango cha Isco
- - Polisi yamnasa mtekaji watoto
- - Mgombea CCM apokelewa kwa shangwe Longido
- - Huenda hii ya DC Arusha kuagiza Mwenyekiti akamatwe ilikupita mtu wangu
- - SIMON MSUVA BADO DILI JANGWANI
- - Marekani kuipiga Korea Kaskazini ikimgusa mshirika wake
- - Mke wa Wayne Rooney baada ya kugundua mapaparazi wanamfuatilia
- - FURSA 2017: “Hakuna wa kukuletea chakula, lazima ukitafute” – Ruge Mutahaba
- - Mtekaji asimulia alivyowachukua watoto Arusha
- - Trump kufanya mkutano leo kuijadili Korea Kaskazini baada ya jaribio la nyuklia
- - Wanachofikiria kufanya Chelsea kama Diego Costa akigoma kurudi
- - Korea Kusini yafanya majaribio ya makombora kujibu majaribio ya Korea Kaskazini
- - Taifa Stars yaweka rekodi kuwa na ukuta wa chuma
- - RITA yawaongezea muda wanafunzi kuhakiki vyeti
- - Kenya's Odinga Will 'Not Share Power'
- - Tundu Lissu Mahakamani tena leo kwenye kesi ya ‘Dikteta Uchwara’
- - Kocha aamua kumpeleka Manula Sauzi