Brexit: Can Theresa May exploit Germany's woes in Brussels?
UK Prime Minister Theresa May hopes her Brexit talks with European Council President Donald Tusk will yield something to write home about. But what impact could Germany's political vacuum have on any progress?...
Share |
Published By: DW World - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 1 day
- Tanzania needs to exploit solar energy potential, Unido says The Citizen (Yesterday) - Solar energy is one of the potential energy resources in Tanzania. However, the government is...
- In the last 2 days
- Can biodynamic farming solve India's agricultural woes? DW World (Yesterday) - India is probably the only place where the principles of biodynamic farming, which began in...
- In the last 3 days
- UK budget to weigh austerity as Brexit clouds gather The Citizen (2 days ago) - Britain's Conservative government, facing severe pressure over Brexit and battling a sluggish economy, launches a...
- Brexit divorce bill: Britain prepares to pay more to EU as negotiations falter DW World (3 days ago) - British Prime Minister Theresa May could bulk up the amount that Britain pays as it...
Popular Posts
- - Dr Slaa aliyekuwa kiongozi wa upinzani ateuliwa kuwa balozi
- - Habari kubwa za Magazeti ya TZ leo Nov. 24 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - BREAKING: Rais Magufuli amteua Dkt. Slaa kuwa Balozi
- - KINANA, NAPE WAIBUKIA KAMPENI ZA UDIWANI ARUSHA
- - Lissu yupo tayari kutaja waliomshambulia
- - Mugabe kuhudhuria kuapishwa kwa Emmerson Mnangagwa
- - Wanakijiji 'wavamia shamba la Grace Mugabe Zimbabwe'
- - Oparesheni inaendelea DSM, hadi kufikia leo watu zaidi 80 mikononi mwa Polisi
- - Msekwa, Kitima, Lipumba waichambua CCM mpya
- - Kiini cha hamahama hiki hapa
- - Yanga kumfunga Chirwa
- - President Magufuli appoints Dr Slaa new ambassador
- - Gama afariki dunia akipatiwa matibabu Peramiho
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Mke wa Kafulila amshangaa mumewe, Lissu yuko tayari kuwataja waliomshambulia
- - Robinho amehukumiwa kifungo cha miaka 9 jela
- - Mabadiliko ya game ya Simba na Lipuli FCna adhadu zilizotangazwa leo
- - Kitu meneja wa Samatta kaongea kuhusu majaribio ya Ndemla nchini Sweden
- - Madeni, namba vyamkimbiza Beno Yanga
- - Dida na Kabunda watua Msimbazi
- - Robinho: Mshambuliaji wa Brazil ahukumiwa kwenda jela kwa ubakaji
- - Balozi wa Angola, Tanzania amtaka Eduardo dos Santos kushtakiwa
- - Marais watatu wapamba sherehe za kuapishwa Mnangagwa
- - Tsvangirai issues warning to Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa
- - Where is Mrs Grace Mugabe?
- - Mnangagwa aapishwa kuwa Rais wa Zimbabwe
- - JPM AMPA DK. SLAA UBALOZI
- - Mugabe na mkewe wasusia sherehe ya kuapishwa kwa Mnangagwa
- - JPM amteua Slaa kuwa balozi
- - Kinana, Nape waunganisha nguvu tena
- - Zimbabwe's ZANU-PF: 'Let's focus on rebuilding Zimbabwe'