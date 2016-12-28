Boko Haram: Nigerian troops foil suicide attack in restive city
Nigerian troops on Monday foiled an attempt by two female suicide bombers to attack a cattle market in the restive city of Maiduguri, a frequent target of Boko Haram jihadists, the emergency service said....
Published By: The Citizen - Today
