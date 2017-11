Big title, but no clear office for these MPs

Given the pivotal role of the political opposition in any parliament as the ‘watchdog of the watchdogs’, shadow ministers and analysts in Tanzania are agreed that it is important for the country’s development partners and the government to consider rendering some support, specifically earmarked for the shadow cabinet to make sure it carries out its functions smoothly – and make an impact....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News