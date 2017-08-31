Beyond Harvey: Deadly Floods Cause Havoc in Africa, Asia
Harvey has gathered headlines as the most powerful storm to hit Texas in half a century, but floods have killed many more people in Africa and Asia this year amid extreme weather worldwide. Here are some of them: South Asia Floods in India, Bangladesh and Nepal have killed more than 1,200 people and affected 40 million, and are likely to intensify as monsoon rains continue, aid agencies say. All three countries suffer frequent flooding during the June-September monsoon season, but aid agencies say things are worse this year, with thousands...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
