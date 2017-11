Before High-Level Discussions, US Aims to Strengthen Ties to Africa

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will welcome 37 African foreign ministers to Washington later this week in the largest African foreign policy event to date under President Donald Trump. The event on November 16 and 17 will include discussions on trade and investment, counterterrorism, and good governance. In addition to the ministerial attendees, African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and other A.U. representatives will attend. Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Donald Yamamoto told VOA's Africa 54 the goal is to craft policy that goes beyond...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News