Barcelona terror attack suspect admits larger plot
A 12-member terror cell planned to bomb a major Barcelona monument, a suspect has admitted in court. The revelation comes a day after police shot the fugitive they say drove a van into crowds in Barcelona....
Published By: DW World - Today
