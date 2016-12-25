Authorities: Swiss Aid Worker Abducted in Northern Mali
Authorities in northern Mali say a Swiss aid worker has been kidnapped in the northern town of Gao. A regional security ministry spokesman said the abduction occurred Saturday when three men stormed her house and took her and an orphan living in her home. There has been no claim of responsibility, and it was not immediately clear why the aid worker was seized. A French diplomatic source told Reuters that Paris was aware of the reported abduction and was working to verify details. That report quoted a local radio station...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Yesterday
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 6 hours
- French-Swiss aid worker kidnapped in Mali DW World (Yesterday) - The female employee, who worked with a small children's nonprofit, was seized in the northern...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania December 25, 2016 kuanzia, Udaku, Hardnews na michezo
- - DADA WA RONALDO ALA ‘URODA’ KITANDANI KWA KAKA YAKE
- - VIDEO: Goli na Highlights za mechi ya Simba vs JKT Ruvu, Full Time 1-0
- - Ndoa ya Ukawa yavunjika Kiwanja cha Ndege
- - Mwanamke "afufuka" India
- - Faru John huyu hapa, lindo lake lilikuwa Sh215,000 kwa kila siku
- - Rais Dkt.Magufuli Awasili Mkoani Singida Pia Anatarajia Kushiriki Katika Ibada ua Krismas Siku ya Kesho Tarehe 25/12/2016 Mkoani Humo.
- - WABUNGE WADAI NJAA INAWANYEMELEA
- - Michael Owen: Chelsea haitachukua ubingwa, labda Manchester United na….
- - Putin akoleza mahaba kwa Trump
- - Wananchi waua majambazi Dodoma
- - Lowassa aitaka CCM isome alama za nyakati
- - Simba inakula Christmas kileleni
- - Ajali yaua Padri na waumini watano
- - Sakata la Ben Saanane Bavicha yatia shaka
- - PICHA 10: Kinachoendelea kutoka Wasafi Beach Party ya Diamond Platnumz
- - Ngoma azungumzia mfumo wa Lwandamina
- - YANGA MBEZI CENTER: MUZIKI WA LWANDAMINA SIMBA HAWAUWEZI
- - Ushindi wa Simba vs JKT Ruvu uliyoongeza tofauti ya point na Yanga
- - Mavugo awapa neno mashabiki Simba
- - NIYONZIMA, HAKIKA UNAZILAINISHA KURASA NGUMU KUSOMEKA
- - Boko Haram watimuliwa kutoka msitu wa Sambisa
- - Wakfu wa Donald Trump Wavunjiliwa mbali
- - USIVUKE MWAKA 2017 NA MARAFIKI HAWA – 2
- - Simu 5 zilizotajwa kuwa na gharama kubwa zaidi duniani mwaka 2016
- - Simba SC waleeeee
- - Mama auawa mbele ya wanawe
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Vigogo wazuliwa Mkuranga, 6 ya kutafakari Xmas hii
- - Polepole: Sasa tunafanya mageuzi ya makusudi CCM
- - PICHA 10: Kutoka kwenye Wasafi Beach Party ya Diamond Platnumz kinachoendelea