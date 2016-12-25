Authorities: Swiss Aid Worker Abducted in Northern Mali

Authorities in northern Mali say a Swiss aid worker has been kidnapped in the northern town of Gao. A regional security ministry spokesman said the abduction occurred Saturday when three men stormed her house and took her and an orphan living in her home. There has been no claim of responsibility, and it was not immediately clear why the aid worker was seized. A French diplomatic source told Reuters that Paris was aware of the reported abduction and was working to verify details. That report quoted a local radio station...

