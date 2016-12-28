Attack Against Police in Kenya Highlights Rising Threat of Female Extremism
In September, three people attacked a police station in Mombasa, Kenya. They stabbed one police officer and set fire to the building before being shot dead, according to Kenyan police. The incident drew international attention, not only for the brazenness of the attack, but for the gender of the attackers: all three were women. Experts say female extremism is on the rise in Kenya and across the continent, as terror groups look for recruits who are less likely to elicit suspicion and can move through cities and checkpoints without being...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 1 day
- Boko Haram: Nigerian troops foil suicide attack in restive city The Citizen (Today) - Nigerian troops on Monday foiled an attempt by two female suicide bombers to attack a...
- Police attacked over FGM crackdown in Serengeti The Citizen (Yesterday) - A police patrol team was stoned by Kitarungu villagers in Nyansurura Ward, Serengeti District, on...
- Asylum-seeker's thank you package for Merkel triggers police raid DW World (Yesterday) - Two asylum-seekers tried to send a thank you package addressed to Chancellor Angela Merkel and...
- Report: Berlin attack suspect better connected to extremists than thought DW World (Yesterday) - Christmas market attack suspect Anis Amri visited 15 mosques in Germany and had contact with...
- In the last 2 days
- Suspects in attack on Berlin homeless man turn themselves in DW World (Yesterday) - A group of men, suspected of trying to set a homeless man on fire have...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania December 28, 2016 kuanzia, Udaku, Hardnews na michezo
- - RIDHIWANI AINYOOSHEA KIDOLE SERIKALI YA JPM
- - SAMATTA AAMUA KUREJEA BONGO
- - Faru John wamemnywa
- - Rufaa ya Lema yagonga mwamba
- - VIDEO: Simu ya Rais yatoa kelele za watu wakifanya mapenzi mahakamani
- - Ramani ya kituo kipya cha Mabasi ya mikoani kitachojengwa Dar es salaam
- - Kinachomharibia Lowassa ni imani yake nyepesi
- - PROFESA MAGEMBE TAFAKARI UPYA KAULI YAKO
- - VIDEO: Magoli ya Yanga vs Ndanda FC leo Dec 28 2016, Full Time 4-0
- - AyoTVMAGAZETI: Nyoka wa ajabu afa na mtu wake, Majalada kesi 230 kutikisa vigogo
- - CUF yaiachia Chadema kata zote uchaguzi mdogo
- - PICHA 6: Muonekano wa eneo la Mwenge DSM kutokea juu leo December 28
- - Baada ya kufungana kwa rekodi na Ndanda FC kwa michezo mitano, leo Yanga imepata ushindi
- - DANIEL AGYEI: NILITOSA OFA YA SWEDEN NIKATUA SIMBA
- - Donald Trump aiambia Israel ''kukaa imara''
- - Kumbe Mourinho alipewa msaada na Fergie mambo yalivyomuendea kombo.
- - PENGO LA AJIB LAZIBWA SIMBA
- - BREAKING NEWS: Azam FC imepiga chini makocha wa Hispania
- - YANGA LEO ITAUA MTU, MASHABIKI WAMTAKA MKATA UMEME
- - Mawakili wakubali rufaa ya Lema isimamishwe
- - WACHINA KIBOKO! FEDHA YAO SASA YAANZA KULITIKISA SOKA LA ULAYA
- - Wakimbizi vijana wakamatwa Ujerumani kwa kutaka kuua
- - Rufaa ya Lema hadi Januari 4
- - Azam FC imewafuta kazi makocha wake kutokea Hispania
- - TRUMP: UN IMEKUWA GENGE LA WAPIGA SOGA
- - YANGA KUJIULIZA KWA NDANDA LEO
- - BONDIA FRANCIS CHEKA ASHIKILIWA NA POLISI
- - Chadema yatangaza wagombea 'dirisha dogo'
- - PICHA 11: Shilole alivyojiachia na familia yake pamoja na Boyfriend wake Zanzibar