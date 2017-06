At Least 9 Dead in Mogadishu Attack; Siege Continues

Gunmen are holding an unknown number of people hostage inside a popular restaurant in Somalia’s capital Wednesday. At least nine people have been killed in the attack that began when suspected al-Shabab militants set off a car bomb outside the Posh Treats restaurant and then sent a group of armed militants inside. “We heard a huge deafening explosion and saw a flash of light. Then, after 30 seconds, gunfire ensued inside the restaurant,” a witness told VOA’s Somali Service. 'Huge damage here' A reporter for VOA who went to the...

