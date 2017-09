As US Weighs Lifting Sudan Sanctions, South Sudan a Concern

As the United States considers lifting sanctions on Sudan, one of the most sensitive issues is on display in these tense borderlands: weapons. South Sudan's government accuses its neighbor of supplying arms to rebels fighting its bloody civil war. On a visit last month, The Associated Press spoke with opposition fighters who recently defected to the South Sudan government side. They described how weapons flow in from Sudan - and how rebels flee there to find safe harbor. Past documentation by arms experts that Sudan has supplied weapons to South...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News