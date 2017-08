As Sudan Seeks Sanctions Relief, US Presses Religious Freedom

The United States has raised the issue of religious freedom in talks about easing sanctions on Sudan, the new head of the U.S. Agency for International Development said in Sudan on Tuesday. The head of the agency, Mark Green, held the talks with senior Sudanese officials as the U.S. government weighs whether to ease or extend the 20-year-old sanctions, a decision that must be made by Oct. 12. "We have asked questions and... have received assurances," Green told reporters after a meeting with Sudanese Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh. While...

