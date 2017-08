As Guns Fall Silent, Benghazi Residents Return to Battered Homes

Two months after the dominant military force in eastern Libya declared victory in a campaign to retake Benghazi, Hassan al-Zawy is living rough in his home in the district that witnessed the city's last major battle. Like many other residents, he ventured back as Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army gradually wrested back control from Islamist militants and other rebel groups. Parts of Libya's second city were reduced to rubble during more than three years of fighting and, with economic crisis and political turmoil gripping the country, rebuilding is a daunting...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News