As civilian evacuation ends, Syrian army 'reclaims' Aleppo
The evacuation of eastern Aleppo has been completed, according to state media. Within minutes of the news, President Bashar al-Assad's military said it had retaken the war-torn city....
Published By: DW World - Today
