Army Chief Killing Raises Concerns About Instability in Lesotho

The assassination this week of Lesotho's army chief has raised fears domestically and abroad about instability in the tiny southern African kingdom, and put into focus the relationship between political leaders and the military. Lieutenant General Khoantle Motsomotso was killed after armed individuals burst into his office at a military barracks and shot him. The assailants — officers who were the lead suspects in the 2015 killing of the previous chief — were killed in a subsequent shootout. The Southern African Development Community was quick to condemn the incident as...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

