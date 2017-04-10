Armed Groups in CAR Occupy Schools, Block Education
In the Central African Republic, armed groups have occupied, looted and damaged schools, preventing thousands of children from getting their education, according to a report released by Human Rights Watch. The country has been in crisis since late 2012, with militias controlling much of the countryside. School buildings are preferred by armed groups for use as bases or barracks as they are typically the most solid structures in town. But according to Aboubacry Tall, the interim representative for UNICEF in the CAR, this basically means the whole country is running...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
