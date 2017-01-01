Anti-Mugabe Rally in Zimbabwe
Thousands of exuberant demonstrators are walking through Harare's streets Saturday demanding that President Robert Mugabe step down from office. Signs they are carrying say "Mugabe must go!" and "Not coup but cool." The military that has stopped such demonstrations in the capital in the past is now supporting the protests, directing demonstrators to the Zimbabwe Grounds where speeches will be made by a number of activists, politicians, and former freedom fighters calling for the president to resign. The Zimbabwe Grounds is a symbolic location. It is where Zimbabweans welcomed Mugabe...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 3 hours
- Rais Mugabe aonekana hadharani shangwe zalipuka Habari Leo Kitaifa (Today) - KWA mara ya kwanza baada ya kuzuiliwa na jeshi nyumbani kwake, Rais wa Zimbabwe Robert...
- Raia wajitokeza kumshinikiza Mugabe kujiuzulu Zimbabwe BBC Swahili (Today) - Maelfu ya raia wa Zimbabwe wamejitokeza barabarni hasa mjini Harare wakijiandaa kwa mkutano mkubwa unaoungwa...
- ZANU PF yamshinikiza Mugabe ajiuzulu MwanaHALISI Online (Today) - CHAMA tawala Zimbabwe ZANU PF kimemtaka Rais Robert Mugabe ajiuzulu, kauli hiyo imetolewa na viongozi...
- In the last 6 hours
- Zimbabweans to march as Robert Mugabe's future in the balance The Citizen (Today) - HARARE. Zimbabwe was set for more political turmoil Saturday with protests planned as veterans of...
- Zimbabwe latest: Protesters gather for anti-Mugabe rally BBC News Africa (Today) - Pressure is growing on the embattled president to stand aside, following Wednesday's army takeover....
- Rex Tillerson Calls for a Return to Civilian Rule in Zimbabwe VOA Africa (Yesterday) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson advocated for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe,...
- In the last 12 hours
- Zimbabwe latest: Protesters to hold mass anti-Mugabe rally BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Pressure is growing on the embattled president to stand aside, following Wednesday's army takeover....
- In the last 1 day
- Zimbabwe latest: Military backs anti-Mugabe march BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Calls are growing for the veteran leader to step down, ahead of a protest rally...
- Zimbabwe latest: Robert Mugabe's party leads calls for resignation DW World (Yesterday) - Several major world powers and even members of the president's party have indicated they would...
- Zimbabwe Tension Simmers, on Both Sides of Border VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Amid crisis in Zimbabwe's capital, there is also a flurry of activity in neighboring South...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania leo Nov. 18 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Rais Mugabe amtunuku shahada mke wa Jenerali aliyemzuia
- - AUDIO: Balozi wa Tanzania Urusi asimulia walivyomsafirisha Dr. Luis Shika kutoka Urusi
- - Pentagon yamtaka Trump kujiuzulu kimakosa
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Bombadier pasua kichwa Canada., Serikali yamtilia shaka Dr Shika
- - Yanga kuitumia Simba kusajili
- - Bombardier pasua kichwa Canada
- - YANGA SC WANAJITOA
- - Singida United yaichapa Lipuli
- - Maalim Seif amtega Profesa Lipumba mahakamani
- - Mabosi Yanga kuitumia Simba, City kufanya usajili
- - Spika Ndugai alivyogeuka mwiba kwa wabunge CCM, mawaziri
- - Mugabe ajitokeza hadharani
- - Watu 2 wauawa katika makaribisho ya Raila yaliokumbwa na ghasia Nairobi
- - AUDIO: Picha ya Diamond na Rafiki wa Hamisa Mobetto Dubai iliyoleta gumzo
- - BILIONEA WA NYUMBA ZA LUGUMI AMALIZA KAZI
- - Waliombeza Dk. Shika kuumbuka, adai mabilioni yake kutua Tanzania
- - Okwi anaitaji bao moja kuivunja rekodi ya Kichuya
- - Msaada na Pesa alizotoa Rais Magufuli kwa Msikiti wa Chalinze leo
- - Zanu PF wasema hakuna kurudi nyuma
- - Hariri afunguka kuhusu ziara yake Saudia
- - Watu watatu wapoteza maisha katika vurugu Nairobi
- - Swai ahofu Malinzi akiachiwa, atakamatwa
- - HAWA WAKITUA TU ITAPENDEZA ZAIDI
- - AUDIO: Picha ya Diamond Platnumz na Rafiki wa Hamisa Mobetto iliyoleta gumzo
- - Mwalimu adaiwa kumpa mimba mwanafunzi
- - Raia wajitokeza kumshinikiza Mugabe kujiuzulu Zimbabwe
- - ‘Tajiri’ nyumba za Lugumi adai ameanza mchakato kurudisha fedha zake
- - Waliofariki Fujo za Nairobi leo kumpokea Odinga ni Watu wawili
- - Zimbabwe latest: Robert Mugabe's party leads calls for resignation