Anti-Mugabe Rally in Zimbabwe

Thousands of exuberant demonstrators are walking through Harare's streets Saturday demanding that President Robert Mugabe step down from office. Signs they are carrying say "Mugabe must go!" and "Not coup but cool." The military that has stopped such demonstrations in the capital in the past is now supporting the protests, directing demonstrators to the Zimbabwe Grounds where speeches will be made by a number of activists, politicians, and former freedom fighters calling for the president to resign. The Zimbabwe Grounds is a symbolic location. It is where Zimbabweans welcomed Mugabe...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

