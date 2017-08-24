Angola's Ruling Party Claims Victory in Election

Angola's ruling party claimed victory Thursday in the general election, with 5 million votes counted, making way for the defense minister to lead the country after long-time President Jose Eduardo dos Santos stepped down. Election officials said that the MPLA (People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola) party won 64 percent of the votes counted in provincial results. Should the ruling MPLA party be declared the official winner, Defense Minister Joao Lourenco will replace Santos, who was president of the central African country for 38 years. Observers and the electoral...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News