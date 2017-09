Angola's New President Overshadowed by Election Complaints

Angola's first new president in decades has a big job ahead of him: He inherits a nation mired in recession, plagued with corruption, and home to some of the worst income inequality seen anywhere in the world. Worse still, the falling price of oil — the nation's main cash cow — means that president-elect Joao Lourenco has limited means to dig his nation out of this difficult situation. He also starts this historic epoch in Angolan history with a credibility issue, after four of the five opposition parties challenged the...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News