Angolans Will Elect a New President, But Reform Seen Unlikely

Angolans voted for a new parliament and president on Wednesday, but many say the balance of power in Africa's fifth-largest economy is unlikely to shift. Outgoing President José Eduardo dos Santos, who has ruled the country for 38 years, has left in place safeguards to ensure his legacy and influence, including the continued role of his daughter, Isabel dos Santos, as chief executive of the oil-rich nation's energy company, Sonangol. Dos Santos will also remain leader of Angola's ruling party, the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola, or MPLA....

