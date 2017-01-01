Angolans Vote for Dos Santos’s Successor
On Wednesday, Angola’s longtime president did something he hasn’t done in decades: He voted for someone else. Just after 9 a.m., retiring President Jose Eduardo dos Santos shuffled slowly through a side entrance of Luanda’s polling station 1047, at the law school named after his predecessor, Angola’s first president, Agostinho Neto, who died in 1979. After dos Santos cast his ballot, he slowly shuffled out, accompanied by his entourage. The 74-year-old head of state and government did not speak to reporters and ignored VOA’s question about whom he had voted...
