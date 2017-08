Angolans Excited to Vote in First Post-Dos Santos Poll

For the majority of Angola's 29 million people, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos is the only leader they have ever known. Now, as he steps aside after nearly four decades, many Angolans are preparing to vote for the very first time. Until this year, Ana Maria Espirito Santos Monteiro never registered to vote. The 60-year-old saw no reason, because for the last 38 years Angola has been ruled by President dos Santos, who was accused of rigging elections in his favor. But with dos Santos not running for re-election this...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

