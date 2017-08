Angolan Voters See First Poll in Decades Without Longtime President

Angola is gearing up for a historic vote, as longtime President Jose Eduardo dos Santos prepares to step down after 38 years in power. For more than two-thirds of the population, he is the only leader they have ever known. And the vast majority of eligible voters have never seen a ballot without his name on it. Ana Maria Espirito Santos Monteiro has decided to do something she has never done before: Vote. She's lived her entire life in Angola, but in those 60 years, this is the first time...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News