Angolan Ruling Party Wins National Election

Angola's MPLA party has won the country's general election, extending its hold on power and ensuring that Defense Minister Joao Lourenco will be the country's next president. The National Electoral Commission said Friday that MPLA received just over 61 percent of the vote in Wednesday's election The main opposition UNITA party came in second with 26.7 percent. A commission spokesperson says nearly all the votes have been counted. UNITA had questioned earlier provisional results, saying their independent tallies gave them a greater share of the vote. The party has not...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News