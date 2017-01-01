Angola Votes in Historic Poll
Angolans cast ballots Wednesday in the first election in decades that doesn't include long-time President Jose Eduardo dos Santos. The ruling party is widely projected to maintain power, but some voters have made clear they are casting ballots for change. On Wednesday, Angola’s retiring president did something he hasn’t done in decades: He voted for someone else. Just after 9 a.m. local time, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos shuffled slowly into a side entrance of Luanda’s polling station 1047, at a law school named after the nation’s first president. Dos...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
