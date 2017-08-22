Angola Voters Choosing Successor to Longtime President
Voters in Angola are choosing a new president Wednesday to replace longtime leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who is stepping down after 38 years in power. Dos Santos’ People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola, or MPLA, is expected to get enough votes to remain in power, led by his chosen successor Defense Minister Joao Lourenco. Whoever takes office will face the challenge of addressing economic struggles in the oil-rich nation that has seen its growth hurt by a fall in prices. The MPLA has ruled Angola since its 1975...
